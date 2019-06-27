Three historic but dilapidated homes in the Monteith Historic District were demolished Thursday morning, less than 12 hours after the Albany City Council upheld its decision to allow the houses' owners, Mark and Tina Siegner, to tear them down.
The structures at 331 Calapooia St. SE and 525 and 533 Fourth Ave. SW were two-story residences built between 1850 and 1910. They shared a single tax lot within the Monteith National Register Historic District.
The Calapooia home was believed to have been built for Dr. Leslie Hill, the community's first physician, who also opened the first school in Albany in a log building.
The Siegners purchased the buildings for $85,000 in December 2017 from the Signs of Victory Ministries, which had used them for transitional housing until city officials evicted tenants, declaring the homes uninhabitable. The Siegners had hoped to restore the structures, but determined that the cost of refurbishing them would exceed their value.
Mark Siegner called Thursday a "great day. It has been a long time coming."
Tina Siegner said several neighbors had shown support and were thrilled the homes were coming down.
"They are sick of the problems such as drug traffic at the houses," Siegner said. "They see this as removing blight and said its a positive move."
Siegner said about 40 old bed springs were in the basement of one of the houses, and although city water services had been cut off, trespassers had used the toilets and even bathtubs.
Mark Siegner said he and his wife are looking at developing a multistory building with office space on the ground floor and apartments on upper levels. He said the property is properly zoned for such development and abuts other businesses in the area.
The Siegners said their legal fees are "significant."
“I’m certainly disappointed," Albany Councilman Dick Olsen said of Thursday's demolition. "It is an historic 1858 house, and I think it’s an act of vandalism to tear down an historic house like that.”
At Wednesday evening’s City Council meeting, Olsen tried unsuccessfully to persuade his fellow councilors to hold off on making a final decision about demolishing the homes until more information was available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.