The birth of Oregon’s 700,000 acres of state forests can be traced to the early 1900s, when the term “conservation” meant managing timber lands to create jobs, provide stable family incomes and generate taxes to support county and state governments.
That's according to historian Paul Levesque, who testified Friday afternoon during the second day of a $1.4 billion breach of contract lawsuit in Linn County Circuit Court.
Linn is one of 14 counties and 151 taxing districts that filed the lawsuit in March 2016 against the state and the Oregon Department of Forestry. Members of the class action claim 1939 and 1941 contracts between the state and counties concerning timber lands conveyed to the state have been breached. At the time the lands were conveyed, the state said it would manage them for the "greatest permanent value."
In their lawsuit, the class members argue that the term “greatest permanent value” means managing the timber lands for maximum economic benefits, using long-term sustainable plans. The state says the contract has always included other values such as clean air, water, recreation and wildlife habitat.
Levesque was the first witness called by the counties and is expected to resume his testimony Monday morning. He is a former Tillamook County employee and a self-taught historian focusing on state forest lands in that county, as well as statewide.
The state challenged calling Levesque as an expert witness since he does not have a college degree.
To establish Levesque's recognition as a capable historian, plaintiff’s attorney John DiLorenzo questioned Levesque about his background, which includes extensive research work for Tillamook County, authoring a 1,400-page two-volume book on state timber land issues and being recognized by the Oregon Department of Forestry for his work on state forest issue committees.
Levesque said he put 900 to 1,000 hours of preparation into his testimony.
“There was a great fear in the early 1900s that the nation would exhaust its natural resources, which many believed would result in a reduction in economic prosperity,” he said. “The term 'conservation' did not mean what it means today. It meant using scientific applications to replant forests and protect them from fire to enhance long-term economic prosperity.”
The State Board of Forestry was formed in 1911, Levesque said, primarily as a fire prevention entity because the state had few of its own forest lands at the time.
By 1920, then-State Forester Francis Elliott — for whom the Elliott State Forest is named — was advocating that “every potential acre should grow timber” as a long-term economic opportunity for the state. By 1924, some 47% of all labor jobs were tied to timber. By 1940, timber jobs accounted for 65% of the state’s labor jobs.
When the Great Depression began in 1929, property tax foreclosures began to skyrocket, crippling counties, Levesque said. By 1933, counties had taken back 400,000 acres of mostly cut-over timber lands. That number doubled to 800,000 in 1937 and by 1940, it stood at 1.1 million to 1.2 million acres.
The state had been attempting to acquire timber lands to create economic opportunities for much of the 1920s, Levesque said, and in 1938, newly elected Gov. Charles Sprague saw an opportunity to do just that.
Sprague believed the state could acquire the cut-over lands and relieve the counties of financial burdens associated with them. At the same time, he believed the state could reforest them and share timber sale proceeds with the counties on a long-term basis, Levesque said.
The plan, which he proposed during his 1939 inaugural address, was based on a similar program that was already underway in Washington state. Sprague believed the state could provide uniform and adequate administration of the lands while also offering much-needed financial relief for the counties.
Levesque said the “deal” was formulated during a meeting held on Feb. 7, 1939. It was attended by livestock grazing groups, county representatives, staff from the Oregon Agricultural College and private land owners.
Levesque said several times during his testimony that although the lands could also be used for recreation and grazing, the production and sale of timber was always first and foremost.
“It was always clearly a business enterprise,” he said.
Before Levesque took the witness stand, DiLorenzo and state’s attorney Scott Kaplan presented their opening statements to the 14-person jury.
DiLorenzo told the jurors that the case is a breach of contract lawsuit, and if “damages” are awarded, they will come in the form of money to the plaintiffs. He said the lawsuit is not about changing the way the state manages the forests.
He emphasized that jurors will be asked to decide what the term “greatest permanent value” meant in 1941.
But, since 1998, when the Board of Forestry redefined its timber management plan, the counties and taxing districts have not received income based on greatest permanent value, DiLorenzo said.
“This case is based on common sense and a sense of fairness,” he said. “For the deal to be amended, it has to be agreed upon by both parties.”
But state’s attorney Scott Kaplan said the contract between the state and counties has always included consideration of values other than economics, such as clean air, clear water, recreational opportunities, wildlife habitat and erosion control.
Kaplan claimed the plaintiffs would actually like to see the lands managed like an “industrial tree farm from the Cascades to the Pacific.”
He said the term “greatest permanent value” refers to the entire state, not just the 15 forest trust counties.
“State forest lands are not an ATM for the counties,” Kaplan said.
According to Kaplan, the counties have actually seen their annual incomes from state timber harvest increase since 1998, totaling $86 million in 2019. He said that last year, some 67,000 loads of logs came off state lands. Laid end-to-end, that train of logs would reach from Albany to Salt Lake City, Utah, Kaplan said.
State forest payments to counties were about $10 million in 1987 and $28 million in 1998, Kaplan said.
Most of the forest lands in Oregon — about 30% — are owned by the federal government, Kaplan said. The state owns less than 3% and, based on its annual timber sale program, “is punching well above its weight.”
Kaplan said that over the years, some counties have provided written support for the state’s management program, including Tillamook and Benton counties, which are members of the class.
The case will resume at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Courtroom 1.
