From 1941 to 1998, the 15 Oregon trust counties and the Oregon Board of Forestry worked cooperatively to ensure that more than 600,000 acres of state forest lands were managed with timber production as the top priority, were protected from fire and were reforested in a sustainable fashion, historian Paul Levesque testified Monday as the $1.4 billion lawsuit over the lands entered its second week in Linn County Circuit Court.
Levesque is a self-taught historian from Tillamook who spent a half-day Friday and all day Monday detailing events and providing historical context for the passage of the legislation that created the Oregon State Forest system from primarily cut-over or burned lands within 15 Oregon counties from the 1930s to the 1960s.
The breach of contract suit filed by Linn County on behalf of 13 other counties and 151 taxing districts will continue today as state’s attorney Scott Kaplan begins cross-examination of Levesque.
Attorney John DiLorenzo of Davis Wright Tremaine in Portland, the attorney for the plaintiffs, produced numerous documents written by Oregon Gov. Charles Sprague, various state foresters, and members of the Oregon Economics Commission starting in the 1930s that Levesque said all pointed to his belief that timber production and generating revenue for the state and participating counties made up the top rung on a ladder of benefits derived from the state forests.
All other uses — such as recreation or wildlife issues — were secondary to developing sustainable forests for long-term timber production, he said.
Levesque said Sprague and others were concerned that the federal government, which owned the majority of forestlands in the state, wanted to increase its holdings. They also were concerned that the country might fall into another economic depression after World War II and wanted to develop an inventory of timberlands to help Oregon maintain an employment base.
The state attempted to obtain cut-over timber lands that had gone back to counties for unpaid taxes starting in the 1920s and again in the early 1930s, but did not offer any monetary incentives, Levesque said. Only a few hundred acres of land in Clatsop County enrolled in the original proposed program.
But in 1939, the state approved paying counties 5 cents per acre per year for lands deeded over, plus a percentage of revenues when timber was sold.
In 1941, the act was amended to include the term “greatest permanent value,” which Levesque said meant the greatest monetary return from timber sales, based on sustainable harvests. Counties would pay 5 cents per acre toward fire protection and would receive 75% of timber revenue while the state kept 25% as a management free.
Levesque said under the new plan, tens of thousands of acres of state forest lands were acquired. He said the program was so successful, that in 1956 State Forester D.L. Phipps noted in a report to Gov. Elmo Smith, that the state took “distressed lands,” and with good management and reforestation, “hit a multi-million dollar jackpot.”
Numerous passages from the Board of Forestry newsletter The Forest Log, as well as annual and biannual reports from state foresters to the Legislature and governor’s office, highlighted Levesque’s belief that timber production was the ultimate goal, from 1941 until 1998.
Until 1997, the 15 forest trust counties — the counties in which state forest lands are located — had a voting representative on the Board of Forestry, Levesque said. After that, the counties formed the Council of Forest Trust Counties and had only an advisory role on the Board of Forestry.
In 1998, the Board of Forestry amended its definition of “greatest permanent value” to mean healthy forests and sustainable forest ecosystems, which Levesque said no longer put timber production at the top of the hierarchy.
Levesque said that over the decades, state staff came and went and in turn, “institutional memory” concerning the formation of the state lands and the term “greatest permanent value” was eroded.
Levesque said that the relationship between the state and the counties was always considered a “partnership.”
“Not in a legal sense,” Levesque said. “But in a cooperative nature between the state and the counties in terms of problem-solving and adjusting programs by mutual consent.”
Levesque said the forest trust counties also agreed to take less income at times over the years to assist the state with fire protection and enhanced timber management programs.
Court will resume at 9:30 a.m. today.
