The Oregon Department of Transportation is advising mid-valley motorists to exercise caution while traveling Highway 34 until June 30.
Construction crews are repaving a section of the roadway from Seven Mile Lane to Sunset Drive and adding rumble strips.
Lanes will be closed for paving and 24-hour work zone speed restrictions. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.
Work on the western half of the project (mile posts 10.94 to 15.45) will be done during the day. Work on the eastern half (mile posts 15.45-16.83) will be done at night.
No work will be done Friday through Sunday.
ODOT officials say that rumble strips increase safety by helping prevent and reduce crashes in which vehicles run off of the road. The roadway already has center-line rumble strips, which do the same for crossover crashes.
