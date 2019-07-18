Lebanon Fire District personnel responded Thursday morning to reports of a gas leak at the Starbucks in the 2000 block of South Santiam Highway.
The incident was reported at around 9:15 a.m.
The highway and nearby businesses were closed for a time, but were reopened shortly before 10 a.m., according to a Lebanon Police Department news release. The Starbucks, however, remains closed.
Firefighters are still investigating at the scene. Battalion chief Nick Tyler reports that the problem may be an electrical issue and not a gas leak.
More information will be provided when available.
