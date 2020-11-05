Help available for private timber owners

Nonindustrial private forest landowners in 13 Oregon counties hit hard by wildfires have until the end of the year to submit applications to the Emergency Forest Restoration Program for grants to address wildfire damage.
Josh Hanning, acting executive director of the USDA Farm Service Agency, said landowners in Linn, Lake, Klamath, Jackson, Josephine, Douglas, Lane, Marion, Clackamas, Washington, Lincoln, Tillamook and Wasco counties are invited to apply.
Payments enable property owners to restore land damaged by a natural disaster. Signup began Nov. 3 and ends on Dec. 31. The local Farm Service Agency is at 33095 Highway 99E, Tangent. The phone number is 541-967-5925.
Eligible forest restoration practices include removal of debris, such as downed or damaged trees, in order to establish a new stand or provide natural regeneration; site preparation, planting materials and labor to replant forest land; restoration of forestland roads, fire lanes, fuel breaks or erosion control structures; fencing, tree shelters and tree tubes to protect trees from wildlife damage; and wildlife enhancement to provide cover openings and wildlife habitat.
In order to meet eligibility requirements, the land must have existing tree cover or must have had tree cover immediately before the natural disaster occurred and must be sustainable for growing trees. The land must also be owned by a nonindustrial private individual, group, association, corporation or other private legal entity that has definitive decision-making authority over the land.
For more information, visit farmers.gov/recover or call the Oregon Farm Service Agency at 503-692-3688.
