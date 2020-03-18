Health official: ignore COVID-19 protocols at own peril

Linn County residents who ignore social distancing protocols in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic “do so at their own peril,” Linn County Health Officer Dr. William Muth told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning.
Muth said that one of the key symptoms of COVID-19 is respiratory problems and area medical centers don’t have enough ventilators to serve the growing number of cases, especially since this time of year those ventilators are being used to help people with influenza.
Linn County has been on high alert since last Wednesday when four cases of coronavirus were confirmed at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon. As of Tuesday, there are 14 cases at the home, 13 patients and one staff member.
The county declared a state of emergency on Monday.
Muth said it is possible that 1.5 million people could die in the United States in coming months if social distancing — staying at least 6 feet away from other people and closing down schools and other public places — isn’t successful.
Muth said history shows that during the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918, communities that closed down public spaces had much lower death rates than cities that did not take such drastic actions.
Muth said about 80 percent of those who become infected have visible signs, such as a fever and a cough. The other 20% will not show any symptoms, but they will still be carriers.
Muth said the goal of social distance and self-quarantine is that they may slow the spread of the virus down enough that scientists can develop a vaccine to combat it. He said the first pilot test of a vaccine was underway in Seattle.
Muth said it is not unreasonable to think this pandemic may last six months or more.
“It is a moment of great uncertainty,” Muth said. “People should prepare to isolate themselves for up to six months. This is unprecedented in our lifetime.”
There also is a lack of testing kits and the state can only process 80 to 90 tests per day.
Gathering enough supplies, such as personal protective equipment, has been difficult in part because many of those items are made in China, the epicenter of the virus.
Todd Noble, Linn County Public Health Director, and Shane Sanderson, county environmental director, said their staff members have risen to the occasion.
Noble said the emergency call center is operating 24/7 with volunteer medial teams and staff from the environmental department.
“We are holding our own,” Noble said.
Sanderson said the number of calls has dropped from 40 an hour to five to 10 per hour.
Noble said the county is “reaching out” to all mid-valley senior and group homes.
“There are a lot of people who are medically fragile,” Noble said.
Commissioner Roger Nyquist said he is concerned that the virus has spread widely enough that there aren’t enough trained specialists to interview everyone with whom possible COVID-19 carriers may have come into contact.
Monday, Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order to closer all bars and restaurants except for takeout or delivery orders and capped public gatherings to 25 people.
The action will affect not only private businesses, but may cost the Linn County Fair & Expo Center more than $250,000.
Director Randy Porter said more than $220,000 in business has already been cancelled, such as a horse show, the annual fly fishing expo, flea market and an RV show.
After the meeting, Commissioner Tucker said Linn County has helped furnish a home in Lebanon where medical staff can stay since they are working extra long hours.
“The county purchased mattresses and other items and companies have donated furniture,” Tucker said. “It is a three-bedroom, two-bath house that sleeps six.”
Tucker said the Lebanon School District and Boys & Girls Club is partnering to keep an emergency daycare open for the children of medical workers.
“They have set up two rooms at Pioneer School,” Tucker said. “Volunteers are helping out.”
Tucker said the project is set up to take care of up to 20 children.
Tucker also said all of the veterans home staff were being tested for coronavirus on Tuesday.