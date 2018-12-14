The victim of a two-vehicle collision Thursday evening in the 34000 block of Highway 20 east of Albany has been identified as 64-year-old Jane Dunn of Albany.
Oregon State Police troopers said Dunn was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt westbound on the highway when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by Kelly Blodgett, 40, of Corvallis. It was not immediately clear why the Cobalt crossed the center line.
Dunn was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Blodgett was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. An adult passenger and four children in the Tahoe were not injured.
The crash was reported at 5:48 p.m., State Police said, and the highway was closed for about three hours one mile west of its intersection with Engel Road.
State Police troopers were assisted at the scene by the Albany Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
