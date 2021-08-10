Harrisburg straw barn fire continues to burn

HARRISBURG — A barn north of town was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon, but officials said it would take all night if not into the next day to extinguish mounds of burning straw in the remains of the structure.
Firefighters from more than six local agencies including Corvallis, Coburg, Halsey-Shedd, Junction City, Tangent and Brownsville assisted Harrisburg Fire at the scene and staffed the station.
The multiple-alarm fire was called in shortly before 2 p.m. in the 3100 block of Cartney Drive at Valley Hay Company.
The fire destroyed a building nestled in between a larger industrial building and a house.
"When I first saw the smoke, at this time of year that's a bad thing," said Jeff Kropf, talk show host and neighboring farmer, who estimated the building to have been 100 feet by 150 feet in size.
Kropf said he contacted one of the owners, who is a relative, offering to bring over a water truck. "He said, 'Come on over, it won't hurt,'" Kropf added.
More than an hour after the fire started, firefighters stood to the east, dwarfed by the burning pile of straw that remained where the building once stood.
Smoke blew south towards Harrisburg and Eugene, with embers flying occasionally as the wind picked up. On the west side of the fire a farmer perched on top of his farm truck hosing down the burning straw.
Throughout the afternoon, farmer after farmer arrived, bringing their private water trucks to the scene to assist with the fire department tankers trucking in water from the south.
Jill Van Buren of Albany witnessed the blaze and the swift actions of residents shortly after it started. She described seeing men who looked like they had just jumped off their tractors rushing to the site, leaping out of their trucks and racing to help unroll fire hoses.
"There was a great deal of dashing from one spot to another. ... But within an amazingly short time, these local farmers had worked some kind of magic. It was clear that they had been able to fight back the fire," Van Buren wrote in an email to Mid-Valley Media.
Van Buren said locals knocked down flames from a tree near the house and bought time for the fire departments to arrive.
Throughout the afternoon the firefighters continually hosed down the home. A farmer used his water truck to hose down the ditch line and road in front of the fire scene.
One firefighter stomped out spot fires along the access road, while a farm worker kept another grass ditch line sprayed down on the south side of Cartney Drive. Other workers kept fire extinguishers at hand while watching straw bales stored in buildings across the road from the fire.
"This is probably going to burn through the night, is my guess. We are going to have people out here all night long to protect the home and the rest of the buildings," Kropf said.
The Harrisburg Fire Department will staff the fire throughout the night and until the smoldering straw pile is manageable for the farm to handle, said Assistant Chief Leo Giles.
Lane Fire Authority stood standby at the Harrisburg Station while the firefighters battled the blaze, Giles said.