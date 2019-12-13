James Leroy Baker, 63, of Harrisburg, was killed Thursday evening in a single-vehicle accident on Coburg Road near Harrisburg.
According to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon, Baker was driving a 1993 Nissan minivan southbound on North Coburg Road at about 5:08 p.m. The minivan left the road and rolled, coming to rest on its roof in a ditch approximately 10 feet from the roadway.
Yon said Baker was wearing a seatbelt and neither speed nor alcohol appear to have been a factor in the accident.
The vehicle was discovered by a passerby sometime after the accident.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Coburg and Harrisburg fire departments and Fisher Funeral Home.
The incident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.