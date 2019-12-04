HARRISBURG — The annual Harrisburg Lighted Parade — Christmas At Our House — sponsored by the Tri-County Chamber of Commerce will begin at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7.
The parade will run from the high north up 9th St to Territorial, west on Territorial to 3rd St. (Hwy 99E), south to Smith St, and east on Smith to return to the high school.
Entry forms for the parade are available through the Tri-County Chamber of Commerce at 341 S. 6th Avenue, Junction City, OR 97448, Phone: 541-998-6154. The city also has forms available.
The cost of entry is $10, which covers entry in both the Harrisburg parade on Saturday, as well as the Junction City Parade on Friday night.
After the parade, Santa will be at the Harrisburg Area Museum at 490 Smith. Free hot apple cider and cookies. Children will get a free goodie bag and an apple donated by Detering Orchards.
