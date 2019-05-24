HARRISBURG — It’s been about seven years since a track meet was held at Harrisburg High School.
But that’s about to change.
Thursday afternoon, several students, school board members, school administrators and representatives of businesses that will develop a new track turned golden shovels of dirt to mark the first phase of a major renovation project within the school district.
Next week, heavy equipment will begin tossing asphalt and dirt in earnest.
In all, cost of the projects will add up about $16 million, according to Superintendent Bryan Starr. They will range from the track improvement to the addition of classrooms, seismic and security upgrades, heating, ventilation and air conditioning and new roofs on several buildings.
“As I walked around the community talking to people about the school bond, almost everyone would talk about how we needed to fix the track,” said Justin Thomas, vice chairman of the school board. “So many of our students have played football and baseball here and watched the track fall into disrepair.”
Thomas said school staff and students deserve credit for canvassing the community and providing information about why the bond, which voters approved in 2018, was needed.
The track upgrades are estimated at about $826,000.
Harrisburg High junior Miyah Leatitagaloa was one of the students who turned a shovel of dirt.
“Our track team deserves to have home track meets,” she said. “So many students use this track all year long for workouts. It’s good that it’s going to get fixed.”
Rebekah Cook is a freshman and is a sprinter on the track team.
“I’m really excited to see this new track coming,” Rebekah said. “It will be nice to work out on a track that isn’t falling apart. The current track has lots of cracks and is super hard.”
Junior Kyle Davis said he and his fellow baseball players use the track to train during the off season.
“Our track team deserves this,” he said.
Superintendent Starr said this is an “exciting time for the school district and the community.”
He thanked community members who worked on a political action committee, the architects and construction crew that will tackle the projects.
“We started talking about this in 2016, my second year with the district,” Starr said. “Things were in disrepair.”
Starr said several school districts in the state were able to get matching state grants and Harrisburg was one of them, adding $4 million to its bond. The 15-year bond will add 50 cents per $1,000 of property valuation to an existing $1.09 bond. The combination is expected to bring in almost $9 million.
A $2.5 million seismic grant will be used to retrofit the high school gym, auxiliary gym and multipurpose room.
Starr said the bond measure passed with a 61% approval rating, which he called “awesome.”
Starr said that although $16 million is a lot of money, it still isn’t enough to take care of all of the priority projects identified by staff and the community.
“We will be able to fix most of the priorities,” Starr said.
Roofing projects will start after commencement.
Campuses will also receive security fencing and new classrooms will be added at the elementary school and high school.
Those projects will get started in the fall.
Starr said the district’s motto is, “It’s about the kids,” and these projects will go a long way toward meeting that goal.
Some of the safety projects include:
• Remodeling the main entry hall at Harrisburg Middle School into a security vestibule with accessibility for the disabled.
• Adding security vestibule features to the high school hallway.
• Bringing fire alarms up to date.
• Upgrading lighting at the track and football field.
• Replacing the high school cooling tower.
• Add fire hydrants.
• Upgrade shop transformers.
• Construct a warehouse/bus garage.
