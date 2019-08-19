Want to get knee-deep in Linn County history?
The second annual “Hands on History” day at the Linn County Historical Museum will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 24 at the museum, 101 Park Ave. in Brownsville.
All activities are free.
For more information, call Wendolyn Molk at 541-908-5104, or email wendolynmolk@comcast.net
The day offers interactive opportunities for visitors to try their hand at the skills and chores practiced in the days of the pioneers. The museum, courtyard, park, street and Moyer House will be teeming with activities to try, stories to hear, music, buggy rides and dancing, all done in the ways of the 1800s. Costumed interpreters will help attendees learn new skills and try new things. There will even be a 19th century embalming demo.
A sample of activities include blacksmithing, cross-cut sawing, apple cider pressing, beeswax candle making, quilting, spinning, weaving, pioneer toys, panning for gold and more.
Because watermelon was a favorite treat of the pioneers, cold slices will be available for attendees.
The event includes a variety of entertainment activities, including old-time dance instruction by the Crazed Weasels, tales of Oregon’s black pioneers, and storytelling by Gordon Munro.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.