SWEET HOME — The Senior Alcohol Free Entertainment Committee and Sweet Home Cheer are sponsoring a Ham Bingo from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the cafeteria inside Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St.
Every "bingo" wins a ham. There also will be door prizes and raffle drawings.
Cost is 25 cents per card or $20 for four cards all night. Concessions will be available.
Although the event is family-friendly, minors must be accompanied by responsible adult.
For more information, call 541-401-3339 or 541-401-0772.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.