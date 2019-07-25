Saturday’s Linn County 4-H and FFA Fair livestock auction brought in a record $617,775, up from $555,492 in 2018, according to Andrea Leao, 4-H Youth and Development leader.
The 2017 auction total was $500,000. There were 288 animals that crossed the block this year, down from a record 307 last year, but nearly identical to the 2017 number sold.
The tally includes $23,000 from the Ag Boosters group.
“Overall the fair was great. We couldn’t have asked for better weather, which makes all the animals and people happier in the barns,” Leao said. “The 4-H and FFA program is truly a family event, and without the support of the parents and volunteers we couldn’t be as successful as we are.”
Leao said the Ag Boosters contribute money to every kid’s project in the sale.
“The purpose of the booster program is to support 4-H and FFA youth, and to enable businesses and individuals who otherwise might not purchase an animal outright,” Leao said. “By pooling funds, the Ag Boosters give everyone a chance at putting a ‘floor’ price under every animal and assist all of the young people.”
Leao added that the community support for the young people and their many and varied projects is greatly appreciated. “It is also important to recognize all of the work that the auction committee puts in to make the sale such a success for the youth in our community,” she said.
Leao said Rick Franklin Corp., RAM Trucking and Knife River put a floor price under all of the hogs, and Sayer Farms put a floor under the goats.
The weather was unusually cool for a mid-valley July, with daily high temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s. There was a short bout of rainfall Wednesday night just before the Artimus Pyle Band took the Main Stage, but everyone was treated to a brilliant double rainbow because of it.
Overall attendance was about the same as last year, in the 30,000 range, and revenue was up 3%, according to Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist.
“These are signs that Linn County supports its fair,” Nyquist said. “It has become quite a community gathering and we are grateful for the support.”
Nyquist said this year’s Main Stage entertainers were well received.
Newcomers Maddie and Tae closed out the fair acts Saturday and drew a larger crowd than Lone Star from the same night in 2018.
“You would have thought Lone Star, with 15 No. 1 hits and household name recognition, would have been tough to beat,” Nyquist said. “But Maddie and Tae were very popular, especially with the teenage boys.”
Nyquist said it takes a lot of volunteers, the fair board, sponsors, and 4-H and FFA parents to make the fair successful.
“We will get started on next year’s fair in October,” he said.
Here are the top 2019 Linn County 4-H and FFA fair auction prices:
Chickens: Brittany Grenbenner, grand champion, $800; Brianna Clark, reserve champion, $400; turkey: grand champion, Kirsten Crowfoot, $700; rabbits: Mackenzie Bjornstedt, grand champion, $700; reserve champion, Denae Roth, $750.
Beef: Kamrie Murray, grand champion, $6 per pound; reserve champion, Mitchell Suing, $5 per pound; hogs: Kymberly Pearn, grand champion, $7 per pound; reserve champion, Gracie Krahn, $10 per pound; goats: Cody Roofener, grand champion, $15.30 per pound; Ella Miller, reserve champion, $13.50 per pound; sheep: Cade Weber, grand champion, $25 per pound; reserve champion, $28 per pound.
