Green Peter peninsula fire contained at 18 acres

SWEET HOME — The nearly 18-acre Green Peter peninsula fire that started Saturday afternoon on has been encircled with fire hoses and has not grown since Monday, according to Oregon Department of Forestry spokesman Jim Gersbach.
The fire started Saturday afternoon in heavy timber in a roadless peninsula managed by the Cascade Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management's Northwest Oregon District. The peninsula is at the eastern end of Green Peter Lake about 12 miles northeast of Sweet Home.
The fire was originally estimated at 15 acres.
Sunday, two helicopters dropped water on the fire and Monday, a third helicopter was added.
“They have been very busy,” Gersbach said of the more than 50 firefighters on duty. “It’s amazing how they were able to get hoses up there. It’s extremely steep.”
At its peak, there were more than 50 personnel on the fire. Gersbach said that Wednesday morning there were 25 total, including two hand crews and managers.
“The good news is that the fire is 100% lined and plumbed,” Gersbach said. “And, especially good news is that considering the steep terrain, there have not been any injuries.”
Mop up is now taking place, as firefighters work from the perimeter of the fire inward.
“This will take several days,” Gersbach said, because the timber is 100 to more than 220 years old. “There is a lot of material on the ground and some of it is large. Anything that looks like it burned has to be checked and doused.”
Firefighters and equipment had to be ferried to the peninsula and hand carried to the fire.
Gersbach said Whitcomb Creek County Park and boat ramp will reopen to the public on Thursday.
“But there will still be some fire team traffic, so we are asking that people be extra cautious,” Gersbach said.
Gersbach said the public can also expect to see smoke coming from the site for several more days while mop up continues.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
