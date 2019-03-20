Lyons fire.jpg

A grass fire that jumped the Santiam River Tuesday afternoon forced the evacuation of several homes near Lyons. Residents spent the night at the MariLinn School with assistance from the American Red Cross. 

LYONS — A fire reported Tuesday afternoon near the North Santiam State Recreational Area off Highway 22 had grown to an estimated 60 acres as of Tuesday evening, with evacuations ordered for nearby homes.

The Oregon Department of Forestry is in unified command with the Lyons Fire Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Pushed by strong east winds, the fire jumped the Santiam River and was approximately 20 percent lined by 9 p.m.

Level 3 “GO” evacuations are in place for residents west of Neighbor’s Lane, including 25th Avenue, River Loop, and Oak Lane. Approximately 35 homes and 30 outbuildings were threatened, but no structures wer3e lost.

The Red Cross identified Mari-Linn Elementary School as an evacuation center.

"Our partners at the local level along with our ODF resources have done an outstanding job during initial attack today" said ODF Incident Commander, Blake Ellis, "We appreciate the teamwork of all agencies involved."

Crews from ODF, Lyons Fire Department, Mill City Fire Department, Sublimity Fire Department, and other local agencies were engaged in extended attack and expect to return in the morning. Resources involved include a Type 2 helicopter as well as multiple dozers and engines.

For more information on evacuations, contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.

Mari-Linn Elementary School is closed today.

North Santiam State Recreation Area is closed.

Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.

