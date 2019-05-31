LEBANON — Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest (COMP-NW) held its fifth commencement ceremony on Friday morning, sending 104 newly minted doctors into the world.
The occasion was marked by the presence of the only two women who have served as Oregon governors, Barbara K. Roberts — the state’s 34th governor — and current Governor Kate Brown.
“This morning represents a truly historic moment, as we are honored by having the only two female governors of the state of Oregon on our stage together today,” said COMP Dean Paula Crone. “In fact, this may be the first time this has occurred on any university commencement stage across the country. Both of these women have served as role models and as examples to many of us. Their influence and their impact are far-reaching.”
Both Roberts and Brown were granted honorary degrees during the ceremony and both then addressed the faculty, students, family members and civic leaders who had assembled for the occasion.
Brown noted her connection to this year’s graduating class as her niece, Meagan Kristine Smith, is a member of the class of 2019 and will be serving her residency in family medicine at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Wash.
“This is a place where through a co-mixture of caffeine, adrenaline and perspiration you are transformed from a regular person into a doctor of osteopathic medicine,” Brown said.
She encouraged graduates to believe they can make a difference in the world, pointing to former Oregon State Sen. Alan Bates of Medford as an example.
Bates, who died in 2016, was a doctor of osteopathic medicine with a busy practice who also found time for public service. He was a state representative from 2000-2004 and a state senator from 2005 until his passing. Before joining the Legislature, Bates served as the chairman of the Health Services Commission and played a key role in the creation of the Oregon Health Plan.
Brown remembered how during legislative sessions, Bates would work in Salem during the week and then return to Medford to see patients all weekend.
“And then on Monday morning, he would drive back to Salem and do it all over again,” she said.
But his practice wasn’t limited to his own patients. Bates also served as the unofficial doctor for the Legislature and his timely intervention helped save lives on at least a couple of occasions.
Brown urged the graduates to see Bates’ life as an example of multifaceted service.
“There’s no question that one person, one dedicated person with good ideas, can change the world. Sen. Bates was that person and so are you,” she said.
Roberts asked the members of the class to be willing to stand alone if circumstances and their conscience require.
“I’m talking about the kind of personal courage it takes to speak out when you stand alone on an issue,” she said.
She told the audience how she was introduced to the public sphere as a mother in the mid-1960s. She was told that her son Mike, who is autistic, did not have to be provided with a public education.
Roberts began traveling to the Legislature weekly where she lobbied for a change in the state’s education laws and practices. She was inexperienced in the world of politics, but through her perseverance, Oregon passed the first special education rights law for children with emotional disabilities.
“I had changed my son’s life and changed his future. My law, Oregon’s new law, change the lives of hundreds and eventually thousands of Oregon’s children and their families and my own life was never the same,” Roberts said. “That first political success for my son cemented my belief that if your cause is just and you are determined enough, and sometimes even brave enough, one person can make a difference.”
The class of 2019 included 53 men and 51 women. With this fifth class, COMP-NW has now graduated 501 doctors.
The ceremony stopped to note the 500th graduate, Lebanon High School alumnus Morgan Cameron Wimmer. The granddaughter of Lebanon physician Robert Wimmer, she will serve her residency in family medicine at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
She is thankful for the impact the medical school has had on her hometown.
“I see the economy booming. I see kids becoming interested in science,” Wimmer said. “I see so many more charity activities. It’s wonderful. I don’t think they even realize how much they’ve done for Lebanon.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.