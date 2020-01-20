SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown has appointed Albany attorney Brendan Kane to succeed Linn County Circuit Court Judge DeAnn Novotny, who retired at the end of October.
Kane lives in Corvallis, but his law office is in Albany.
Kane formerly worked as a prosecutor in Linn and Lincoln counties.
For five years he managed his own firm representing clients in civil matters, and specializes in representing children in juvenile delinquency court and children and parents in juvenile dependency court.
He is a graduate of the University of Oregon Law School and the University of California at Berkeley.
He is a U.S. Army veteran and received the Combat Infantryman’s Badge for service in Panama.
Other applicants were Coleen Cerda of Lebanon, Jennifer Hisey of Eugene and Teri Plagmann of Albany.
Novotny was appointed to the bench in August 2011, succeeding Judge John McMormick, who had retired in April.
She was appointed by then Gov. John Kitzhaber, after serving as senior deputy prosecutor in Linn County for eight years.
“DeAnn Novotny brings a record of public service and breadth of experience that will serve the people of Linn County and the state of Oregon,” Kitzhaber said when announcing her appointment.
Novotny grew up in Lancaster, Calif., where her father was an area commander for the California Highway Patrol and her mother was a stay-at-home mom.
She studied nursing in college because she always liked helping people and worked on surgical and neurological floors early in her career.
She later went back to college and earned a degree in anthropology from California State University and in 1991, she started law school at the University of Oregon. In 1993, she interned with the Linn County District Attorney’s Office.
Novotny told the Democrat-Herald in 2011 that she enjoyed being a prosecutor because, “I was doing a good service for the public. You feel like you are doing the right thing and can feel good at the end of the day.”
