Gov. Brown imposes 2-week COVID-19 'freeze'

Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that she is implementing a two-week “freeze” that will impose restrictions on group activities, businesses and travel in and out of the state.
The announcement follows a spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases across the state,
“We have seen an urgent uptick on the COVID-19 crisis sweeping the entire state of Oregon,” Brown said during a video press conference at which she was joined by Oregon Health Authority staff. “We have seen an alarming spike in cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations.”
Brown noted that the number of cases jumped to a record 1,122 on Thursday, with 303 hospitalizations statewide.
Nationwide, there were 150,000 new cases on Thursday, with almost 68,000 hospitalizations.
“The virus is among us, visible or not,” Brown said.
Brown said the freeze will start Wednesday and run through Dec. 2. It will restrict restaurants and bars to takeout only and limit grocery stores and pharmacies to 75% capacity.
Churches, which had been allowed to have up to 50 people at a service, will now be limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
Brown also encouraged families to limit their social gatherings to no more than six people from two households.
“For those who live alone, we suggest you choose up to five people to socialize with over the next two weeks and that you continue to practice public health measures indoors and outdoors. Wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart.”
Schools that are meeting state metrics can remain open, as can child care services, Brown said.
She also encouraged Oregonians to get outdoors, and to that end, parks and campgrounds will remain open.
Other restrictions include:
• Requiring all businesses to have employees work from home to the greatest extent possible and close their offices to the public.
• Prohibiting indoor visiting in long-term care facilities.
• Closing gyms and fitness centers; indoor recreational facilities, museums, indoor entertainment activities, and indoor pools and sports courts; outdoor recreational facilities, zoos, gardens, aquariums, outdoor entertainment activities, and outdoor pools.
States cooperating
Brown said that she, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee have agreed to ask all persons traveling into their states from other states or countries to self-quarantine for 14 days and to avoid all non-essential travel, such as for tourism or recreation.
Essential travel includes travel for work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security.
"Even more Oregonians are going to become infected with COVID-19 if we do not change course right now," Brown said in a press release. "Our hospital beds are filling to capacity, and our doctors and nurses are working day and night. If we do not act immediately, we will soon reach a breaking point.”
Brown added, "Our communities and our economy will be hit on a scale that was unimaginable even a few short weeks ago, and unfortunately, many more Oregonians will die. We have already lost too many."
Brown said Multnomah County and other “hotspots” could see the freeze restrictions in place for a month or more.
Brown said she is prepared to have law enforcement agencies issue citations, levy fines or make arrests if Oregonians fail to voluntarily comply with the freeze restrictions.
“I know Oregonians can do this because we have done it before,” Brown said.
She encouraged people to wash their hands, wear masks, get their flu shots and social distance from others.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger of the Oregon Health Authority said the freeze is intended to “put a brake on the virus' momentum and to bring the virus under control.”
He compared it to a fire break used to control wildfires.
Locals respond
Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said that the governor “needed to do something" but he didn't think anyone who spoke at the news conference "understands the impact this freeze will have on small businesses or how they are going to get through this second round of restrictions."
“One size does not fit all,” Nyquist added. “As of Friday morning, there was one person in the ICU due to COVID-19 at Albany General; three people in the Lebanon hospital, one in ICU; and six at Good Samaritan in Corvallis, none in the ICU.”
Nyquist said he doubts people in the 20- to 30-year-old age group will self-quarantine.
“We have excess testing capacity,” Nyquist said. “Why not use it?”
After the news conference, county commissioners across the state had a teleconference with staff from the Governor’s Office.
“I think there was a tone of disappointment that the governor has abandoned a regional approach,” Nyquist said. “There are counties that have not had anyone hospitalized and now, because the state is concerned hospitals will be overrun, they will be shut down.”
Nyquist said some commissioners are also concerned how the new restrictions may further cause issues for schoolchildren.
“Kids are already missing being in schools, and these restrictions put more burden on their families,” Nyquist said. “We are concerned about teen suicides.”
Benton County Board of Commissioners Chair Pat Malone said the temporary measures announced Friday are “necessary steps that were carefully considered this time around compared to the springtime shutdown that was more general.”
Malone added, “There seems to be a lot of effort to fine-tune any kind of restrictions to make them as narrow of a target as possible, yet still be effective.”
Malone said he and his fellow commissioners will discuss the freeze at their Tuesday board meeting.
“We will want to cooperate and reinforce the governor’s message,” Malone said.
Malone said Brown's actions are in part necessary because there has been so little clear guidance from the federal government.
“The lack of federal-level leadership is appalling,” Malone said. “The fact that the governor and county commissioners have to move this thing forward is second choice. The federal government should set the tone and the states should follow.”
But Malone added, “We are doing the best we can with the situation we have. It’s tough.”
Employment impact
David Gerstenfeld of the Oregon Employment Department said after Gov. Brown’s news conference that staff members are preparing for an increase in unemployment claims surrounding the new restrictions.
Oregonians who are laid off from their jobs will need to either file an initial claim or restart a stopped claim.
The Employment Department is preparing to increase its claims processing capacity with support from the National Guard.
Oregonians whose employment is impacted by the two-week freeze should take the Employment Department’s Eligibility Quiz to determine which benefit program they are eligible for.
If a claimant has returned to work and their employment is impacted by the two-week freeze, they will need to restart their claim. Claims can be restarted by going to the Online Claim System and selecting Restart Your Claim (the eighth button down). Those unable to restart their claim this way should contact the Employment Department via the Contact Us form and select the Restarting my claim option.
