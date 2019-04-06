Girls ages 10 to 18 from the greater Albany area are invited to join Ophelia’s Place for a day trip to Silver Falls State Park from 10:35 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27.
Participants are to meet at 10:45 a.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church, 930 SW Queen Ave. Travel consent forms are required. Girls should bring a lunch, light jacket and wear comfortable shoes. Morning and afternoon snacks will be provided.
Attendees will see waterfalls and learn about cultural history, the water cycle and more.
The event is free and will be facilitated by Ophelia’s Place and Northwest Youth Corps.
Register by April 22 at www.opheliasplace.net/explore-silver-falls.
For more information, call 541-730-4356 or email: info@opheliasplace.net.
