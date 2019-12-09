About 18 firefighters responded early Monday morning to a garage fire at a vacant house at 685 B Street in Lebanon.
The call came in shortly before 1 a.m.
The fire was contained to a one-car garage and the story-and-a-half home was not damaged, according to Fire Marshal Jason Bolen. No one was in the structure, which reportedly has been used by squatters.
Damage was estimated to be about $15,000, primarily to “things inside the garage, mostly old clothes,” Bolen said.
Crews found the blaze's point of origin, but its ignition source was unknown and the investigation was deemed complete.
According to the Linn County Assessor’s Office website, the property is owned by Ryan Jensen and J. Sumer. The home was built in 1941.
