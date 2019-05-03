Greater Albany Public Schools is supporting teachers scheduled to take part in a statewide walkout on May 8 by hosting a rally with speeches from district administrators and a march to advocate for education funding.
Thousands of teachers across the state are set to rally Wednesday to encourage the state Legislature to pass the Student Success Act, which would invest $2 billion in Oregon’s K-12 system through a tax on certain businesses that make more than $1 million. The bill passed the House and had its first reading in the Senate on April 2.
“Oregon’s K-12 schools need at least $10.7 billion so educators and school districts are able to serve students,” states a promotional website for the statewide event supported by the Oregon Education Association. “Lawmakers must invest in our students and our future.”
The GAPS event will take place after the school day at 3 p.m. and include speeches from Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan and other district administrators at Central Elementary School, 336 Ninth Ave. SW. A march to the overpass bridge located about one block from the school will take place immediately following the speeches. Attendees are asked to wear red.
According to an announcement of the event on the district’s website, it’s being held to support teachers and spread awareness of the need for funding. Rallies and walkouts are also planned in Portland, Salem, Eugene, Medford, Bend and Klamath Falls. According to the OEA, closures in districts in Portland, Woodburn, Lake Oswego, Eugene, Bethel, North Clackamas, Gladstone, Gresham-Barlow, Corbett, Oregon City, Parkrose, David Douglas, West Linn-Wilsonville and Beaverton were announced in advance of the planned events.
