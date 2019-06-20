An estimated 1 in 5 children in Oregon don’t know where their next meal is coming from, and the end of the school year often means the end of a consistent food source. The Summer Food Service Program provides a bridge through the summer to make sure children get the nutrition they need.
More than 800 sites across the state are offering free breakfast and lunch for children between the ages of one and 18. Schools, parks, community centers and churches serve as meal sites and utilize USDA reimbursements through the program to purchase food that meets balanced nutrition guidelines.
There is no supervision at the locations outside of meal times, so families are cautioned when making the decision to send children to meal sites alone. There is no charge for food and no paperwork is required. Children do not need to be enrolled in a program at a meal site to received a meal.
Meals will be served in Sweet Home through Aug. 23 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted, at the following locations:
• Sweet Home High School (breakfast served 9 to 9:30 a.m.)
• Hawthorne Elementary
• Oak Heights Elementary
• Pleasant Valley Little Promises (breakfast served from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)
• Foster Elementary (11 to 11:30 a.m.)
Lunch will also be served from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. through June 23 at the following Sweet Home locations:
• Ashbrook Park
• Northside Park
• Skate Park
Meals will be served in Albany from June 18 through Aug. 23 at the following locations:
• Boys and Girls Club of Albany (12:15 to 12:45 p.m.)
• Lafayette Elementary School (11 to 11:30 a.m.)
• Central Elementary School (11:35 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.)
• Lexington Park (12:30 to 1 p.m.)
• Sunrise Park (11:30 a.m. to noon)
• Takena Elementary School (10:50 to 11:20 a.m.)
• Burkhart Park (11:45 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.)
• YMCA (noon to 12:30 p.m.)
