Free care for veterans' pets Nov. 11
The PAWS Animal Hospital in Lebanon will provide free preventive care for pets of veterans and active duty law enforcement officers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Veterans Day.

PAWS is at 1775 S. Main St.

Services including examination, core vaccines, heartworm tests, preventive flea treatment and deworming will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Guests must provide an appropriate ID or DD214 form.

Limit one cat or dog per person.

Call 541-570-1022 for more information.

