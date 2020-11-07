Free care for veterans' pets Nov. 11

The PAWS Animal Hospital in Lebanon will provide free preventive care for pets of veterans and active duty law enforcement officers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Veterans Day.
PAWS is at 1775 S. Main St.
Services including examination, core vaccines, heartworm tests, preventive flea treatment and deworming will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Guests must provide an appropriate ID or DD214 form.
Limit one cat or dog per person.
Call 541-570-1022 for more information.
