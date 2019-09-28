A union representing grocery workers from across Oregon and Southwest Washington reached a tentative agreement Saturday morning for a new contract with Fred Meyer.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 announced in a press release Saturday that a two-day session with its Unity Bargaining Team and Fred Meyer's negotiation team, joined at the union's request by a federal mediator, lasted through Friday night. The agreement was reached at 9 a.m. Saturday. Its details were not immediately available pending a vote by Local 555.
"Our bargaining team is happy to report that we were successful in addressing all of our concerns," the union stated in the release, calling off a boycott of Fred Meyer locations, two of which are in Albany and Corvallis.
"Thank you for your patience during this process and your commitment to serving our customers and community," Fred Meyer stated in its own release Saturday.
The agreement follows more than 15 months of negotiations between the two sides over matters of equal pay, wages and labor practices. Ratification meeting dates, times and locations will be sent out over the new few days, the union said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.