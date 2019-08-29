Linn County commissioners received four bids Tuesday morning for a roofing project on the east half of the Linn County Courthouse.
County property manager Russ Williams will evaluate the bids to make sure they meet published criteria and bring his recommendation back to the commissioners for consideration.
The project’s estimated cost was $421,506. Placing bids were Snyder Roofing, $422,767; Umpqua Roofing, $369,382; Stutzman and Kropf, $377,382; McDonald & Wetle, $374,794.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved a lease with Robert Sherfy to farm county-owned property at Seven Mile Lane. The county will receive $110 per acre and 4 cents per head of sheep per day for grazing. The lease amendment was necessary because the county approved the transfer of ownership of 40 acres of the property to the Oregon National Guard.
• Was told by Juvenile Director Torri Linn that there were 37 Linn County youth and six Benton County youth in detention in July. The department received 86 referrals, 12 of which were for dependency and 34 were criminally oriented.
• Approved intergovernmental agreements for the Health Department with: Benton County for Mobile Crisis Services, $363,394 for the 2019-2021 biennium; Oregon Health Authority, one-time expenditure of $15,000 to modify the Sweet Home office to allow the Health Department to expand services in the community; Pacific University for an unpaid mental health social worker internship; Oregon Health Authority to provide CHOICE model services for adults with severe and persistent mental illness, $490,061 for the 2019-2021 biennium.
• Approved short-term loans from the county road fund to assist with cash flows until tax payments come in for the Linn County Expo Center, $100,000; general fund, $6 million; law enforcement, $8 million.
