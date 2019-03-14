HALSEY — Kelly Flower, 55, of Foster, was killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash near Irish Bend Loop on Peoria Road, according to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon.
Yon said the accident happened about 6:55 a.m. Yon said Flower was driving a 2003 Honda Accord southbound on Peoria Road when it appeared her vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Colleen Wedin, 49, of Eugene.
Yon said the roadway is straight and it was unknown what caused Flower’s vehicle to drift into the oncoming lane of traffic.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Flower was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was taken to Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home in Albany.
Wedin suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and both vehicles’ airbags deployed, Yon said.
Yon said there was intermittent fog in the area, but it is unknown if this was a factor in the crash.
The Multi-Agency Investigative Team was called to the scene to assist in the investigation.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Albany Police Department, Lebanon Police Department, Corvallis Fire Department and Halsey Fire Department.
