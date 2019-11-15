Former Tillamook County Commissioner Tim Josi testified Friday that had he known the projected timber harvest for the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Big 3 districts — Tillamook, Clatsop and Forest Grove — was going to be 149 million board feet and not 279 million, he would never have supported the 2001 Forest Management Plan.
Josi’s testimony came on Day 16 of a $1.4 billion breach of contract lawsuit being heard by Judge Thomas McHill in Linn County Circuit Court. Fourteen counties and 151 taxing districts allege that the Oregon Department of Forestry hasn't provided maximum timber harvesting on more than 600,000 acres of state forest lands. The counties say they have been shorted about $35 million per year since 2004.
Josi’s comments came after state’s attorney Christina Beatty-Walters introduced emails and letters signed by Josi and other elected officials from the forest trust counties indicating support for the Board of Forestry’s proposed multiple-use management plan.
She highlighted portions of documents in which Josi wrote the “Oregon Department of Forestry are good stewards of the land” and that he gave “full support” to the greatest permanent value rule draft plan, which placed timber harvesting on an equal level with other forest goals such as clean air and water, erosion control, wildlife habitat and recreation.
Josi said he believed none of the 15 Oregon Forest Trust Land Counties that are home to the state forests and receive a share of timber sales from those lands would have supported the Forest Management Plan had they known the annual cut was going to be half of what they were originally told.
“I have always thought that timber should be the primary purpose of the state forests,” he said.
Josi also spoke of his concerns in the late 1990s and early 2000s that environmental groups were going to file lawsuits that would block or hold up timber sales on the forests.
“We currently have timber sales on about 50% of the state forests in our county and if they had cut that in half, we would be down to 25%,” he said. “It’s important that we sustain our timber jobs.”
Beatty-Walters asked Josi about materials in which he called the forest plan a “win-win” for all involved. He replied that he does believe that the forest plan should include water and air quality, recreation and wildlife habitat protections, but not above timber harvesting. The “win-win” comments, he said, were based on an expected annual timber yield of 279 million board feet, while also including all of the other proposed values.
Under cross-examination by plaintiff's attorney John DiLorenzo, Josi said the forest trust counties were told that changes would be made if the 2001 Forest Management Plan wasn’t working out. “But state forester Jim Brown retired and many of the Board of Forestry members left, so it was a new group,” Josi explained.
Josi said that once the forest trust counties knew about the harvest data changes, “all hell broke out,” meaning that elected officials representing those counties weren't happy. In Tillamook County, he said, about 62% of the timber revenues go to school districts, 8% goes to special taxing districts and the county keeps 29% to 30%.
Josi echoed what several other witnesses have said, that all “modeling is wrong” but noted that had he been asked to make projections and his numbers were off by 50%, “I would have been fired.”
Under questioning by Beatty-Walters, Josi said he knows the state forester sets annual harvest levels, not the Board of Forestry.
Josi also said that if the state continues to put more acres of forest lands into special habitat conservation areas, timber harvests will have to come down as the “desired future conditions” develop, even though some timber prescriptions, such as thinning, are allowed.
Earlier in the day, retired wildlife biologist Eric Forsman talked about his decades of research of northern spotted owl habitat. His work dates as far back as 1976 in both old growth forests — the owls’ preferred habitat — and younger tree stands, where they will live if that is what is available.
He said northern spotted owls are most common in western Oregon, western Washington and northern California. Although they've been considered an endangered species since 1990, their numbers continue to decline.
Forsman said research suggests that the decline may be due to loss of prime habitat, pesticide use on illegal marijuana growing operations, and competition with the more aggressive barred owl, which in recent decades has moved to the West Coast from the Rocky Mountain states.
According to Forsman, the tree vole is the spotted owls' main diet. Tree voles are considered endangered by the federal government, but not under the Forest Practices Act.
On cross-examination, plaintiff's attorney John McGrory asked Forsman if he'd ever testified in court cases that aimed to stop someone from harvesting timber. Forsman replied that he has provided information to be used to enhance habitat and the survival of species rather than harm them.
“I am concerned about both jobs and healthy ecosystems,” he said. “I think they go hand-in-hand. We have to maintain healthy ecosystems on the land.”
McGrory asked Forsman if such a program would harm endangered species if the state went to a 50-year harvest cycle, much like private landowners.
“I don’t think this would provide habitat for species in the long run,” Forsman said.
The day's last witness was Clatsop County Commissioner Kathleen Sullivan, who told the court that the board voted 3-2 in January 2017 — her first board meeting — to not participate in the class-action lawsuit.
Sullivan told state’s attorney Sadie Forzley that Clatsop County receives significant income from state forest timber sales, but the board also values protecting its waterways, wildlife habitat and recreational opportunities.
The state is expected to call its final witnesses starting at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
