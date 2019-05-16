The Santiam Food Alliance celebrates spring and strawberries Thursday, May 30, at the Lebanon Downtown Farmers Market.
Group volunteers will offer free samples of various salads using strawberries and greens. Volunteers will also offer booth visitors plant starts, and Master Gardeners will share gardening advice.
The Lebanon Downtown Farmers Market runs from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at the corner of Grant and Main through Oct. 24.
The Santiam Food Alliance supports locally grown food in Lebanon, Sweet Home and Scio. For more information about the alliance, call 503-707-1539 or visit https://santiamfood.org.
For more information about the market, call 541-418-2603.
