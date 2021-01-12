Flood warnings issued for area rivers

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a flood warning for several rivers in Oregon and Washington, including the Marys River near Philomath and the Luckiamute River near Suver
The warning covers portions of Polk and Benton counties and will be in effect from Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Flood stage for the Marys River is 20 feet. The National Weather Service is forecasting the river will crest at 20.2 feet late Tuesday and then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning.
At its peak, there could be minor flooding on lowlands and agricultural areas.
Other rivers that could be impacted include the Siletz River, affecting Lincoln County; Siuslaw River near Mapleton, affecting Lane County; Clackamas River at Estacada, affecting Clackamas County; Cowlitz River at Kelso, affecting Cowlitz County; Tualatin River near Dilley, affecting Washington County.
In Linn County, Dogwood Road near Scio was down to one lane of travel due to rockslides. And in Benton County, high water signs were posted Tuesday near the railroad underpass on Southwest 53rd Street in Corvallis. The road is open to traffic.