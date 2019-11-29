FISH of Lebanon and the First Presbyterian Church are teaming up on a Christmas decoration bazaar, scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the church, 145 W. Ash St., Lebanon.
FISH volunteers will also be selling homemade fudge, candy and cookies. Proceeds will be used to feed Lebanon families. For several years the church has opened its doors to people standing in line to watch the Christmas Tree Lighting Parade and provided restrooms and a hot drink.
For more information about FISH or the upcoming bazaar, call 541-259-3200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.