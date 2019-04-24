LEBANON — About 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Lebanon Fire District was dispatched to a smoke investigation near the intersection of Payne Drive and Brewster Road.
Crews discovered two separate fires burning approximately 300 yards along the train tracks that run parallel to Brewster Road. A first alarm was struck to bring additional resources to the scene due to the difficult access to the marshy fields surrounding the fire.
Fire crews split into two groups and worked simultaneously to extinguish both fires.
Approximately about one-half acre of grass burned. There were no injuries and damage to equipment or buildings.
Crews responded with five apparatus, 11 personnel, and spent approximately one hour on scene.
Fire officials said that although fires were not started due to a burn pile that got out of control, it is as a good reminder that fire season is quickly approaching and the public should be extra vigilant with burn piles.
Grass is often quick to ignite, officials say, especially when we have had a few days of sunny weather. Call the Linn County Burn Line at 541-451-1904 before you burn, have a water source on hand that can extinguish a fire if necessary and never leave a burn pile unattended.
