SWEET HOME — Seventeen firefighters responded to a call about 10:16 p.m. Sunday at 2210 Tamarack, the shipping and receiving building at the former Weyerhaeuser mill site, according to Fire Chief Dave Barringer.
The building was heavily involved when crews arrived on scene. Fire crews battled the blaze for about two hours, and then a crew stayed on-site overnight until an investigation could be completed Monday.
Barringer said the fire is believed to be human-caused, but as of about noon Monday, the exact cause was undetermined.
Barringer said the 1,500-foot-building was standing, but is a total loss. It was unoccupied.
The building is part of property owned by Linn County. The property was part of several hundred acres owned by the Western States Land Reliance Trust, which was foreclosed upon by the county about 10 years ago in lieu of more than $500,000 in unpaid property taxes.
The trust was a failed housing development.
The county has completed environmental testing at the site and has begun the process of offering it for sale to the general public.
Over the years, other human-caused fires have occurred on the property.
Aug. 29, Linn County held an auction at the Board of Commissioners meeting and no bids were received.
The county had set a minimum bid of $2.7 million for the entire 156-acre site that originally was home to the Willamette Industries sawmill and plywood operations, and became a Weyerhaeuser property when that company acquired Willamette Industries.
The property was to be auctioned in three sections: 147 acres at 2210 Tamack; 7.08 acres on 20th Avenu3e and Willow Street and a half-acre at the corner of 18th and the railroad tracks.
The property was later acquired by the Western States Land Reliance Trust along with another 250 acres that was the former Knife River (Morse Bros.) rock quarry. That portion of the property has already been deeded by the county to the city of Sweet Home for future park development.
Since there were no bids at the auction, the county can now sell the parcels on the public market.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.