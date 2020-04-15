Farmer faces $100,000 fine for Clean Water Act violations

After eight years, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have reached a settlement — that includes a $100,000 fine — with Linn County farmer Bill Case, who was charged with several Clean Water Act violations.
The action stems from 2009, when Case — who could not be reached for comment for this story — tried to protect farmland he has owned since 1999 along the North Santiam River near Jefferson from erosion.
In 2012, Case said that one major storm washed away a slice of land 100-feet wide and 800-feet long. He said he spent more than $100,000 trying to decrease erosion of his property.
At the time, Case said he had been given verbal permission by government officials to undertake the projects.
Case contended he never hid the work, which he said was done in daylight hours over several weeks.
But environmental officials said Case never received oral or written permission, and at one point he was facing potential fines of up to $16,000 per day.
In a prepared statement, officials said Case’s actions occurred over a four-year period and that he dredged or introduced fill materials along the south bank of the river.
Officials added that the river is designated as an essential fish habitat for threatened or endangered Chinook and Coho salmon, steelhead as well as rainbow and cutthroat trout, and the Oregon chub.
Officials said violations were at two locations.
They allege Bill Case Farms recontoured the riverbank by dredging an 835-foot-long trench at the water’s edge and depositing native materials and large rocks in the trench attempting to create an “armored bank.”
In doing so, they say Case deposited more than 4,000 cubic yards of fill into the river.
At a second location, Case reportedly constructed a 1,000-foot-long dike over two years that blocked side channels of the North Santiam River and in doing so, discharged 16,772 cubic yards of riprap and other materials.
The consent decree filed in federal court includes a $100,000 fine, half of which is due within 30 days from when the degree is officially filed and the remaining $50,000 within one year.
The following actions will also be required:
• Site Restoration: Full restoration of the two violation sites (totaling approximately 1,845 linear feet of riverbank). Work will include removal of the upstream and downstream revetment structures and revegetation of the impacted areas. The agreement also requires five years of site monitoring.
• Additional restoration project: This restoration project will reconnect the downstream end of an oxbow on the South Santiam River and restore a native forest within the oxbow complex.
• Preservation through Restrictive Covenant: Bill Case Farms will place a restrictive covenant on approximately 50 acres of ecologically valuable land that includes sloughs and wetlands along the North and South Santiam Rivers, including the revegetated oxbow/farm field complex.
If Case fails to fulfill the decree requirements, he could be fined up to $3,000 per day of non-compliance.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!