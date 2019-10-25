Over the past two years, 28 farms have participated in the Farm Direct Nutrition Program in partnership with Linn County WIC — the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, according to WIC supervisor Katey Bosworth.
“In 2018, some $35,412 was spent at those farms with Farm Direct Nutrition Program coupons and 1,717 sets of coupons valued at $48,076 were distributed in 2019,” she said.
“WIC families could receive up to five sets for any active WIC participant in their family over 4 months old,” Bosworth said, adding that 2019 redemption rates will be available at the end of the year.
Linn County WIC joined with OSU Extension SNAP-Ed Program and had adjacent booths at the Albany Saturday farmers markets in June and July. WIC had solo booths at both Sweet Home and Lebanon farmers markets in June.
“This is a great program," Bosworth said. "Not only does it help WIC families purchase locally grown fruits, veggies and cut herbs, it also supports local farmers."
In 2018 Linn County WIC was the only Oregon county that increased its FDNP coupon redemption rates compared to 2017, Bosworth said.
“WIC and OSU Extension SNAP-Ed Program, had booths at two Albany Farmers Market and joined the Sweet Home and Lebanon markets one time each. I think this was one of the main factors in helping our redemption rates,” she said.
Linn County families have until Nov. 30 to redeem any remaining coupons, which can only be used to purchase local fresh fruits, vegetables and culinary herbs. They cannot be used to purchase hot foods, dried foods, jams, nuts, honey, eggs, cider, meat, cheese, seafood or baked goods. Statewide, the program generates about $1 million per year for area farmers.
In addition to WIC participants, seniors can also qualify to participate in the program, Bosworth said. They must be at least 62 years old, receiving Medicaid or SNAP as of April 1. Seniors cannot be living in a facility where meals are provided and must have a monthly income below 138% of the federal poverty limit.
Linn County WIC has offices in Albany, Harrisburg, Lebanon and Sweet Home. To learn more about WIC eligibility and the Farm Direct Nutrition Program, call Linn County Public Health at 541-967-3888.
