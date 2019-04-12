A Family Appreciation Fair — to educate the community about child abuse — will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the north lawn of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 Fourth Ave. SW.
The event will include an opportunity to see a fire truck and patrol car up close from noon to 1 p.m., and entertainment by the West Albany and South Albany dance teams at 1:30 p.m.
Guest speakers starting at 1 p.m. will include Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa; Jennifer Gilmore-Robinson, who is the executive director of ABC House; Julie Gilman, executive director of Linn County CASA; and LeAnne Trask of the Parent Success Network.
The public will learn about internet safety and group safety, such as never allowing children to be one-on-one with adults and ensuring that child-adult meetings are in rooms where doors are open and can be interrupted at any time.
The courthouse flower beds have been decorated with hundreds of blue and silver pinwheels, symbols that April is child abuse awareness month.
The event will be held rain or shine and is sponsored by Linn County CAN (Child Abuse Network). The program launched in 2013, evolving from the Linn County Committee for the Prevention of Child Abuse that was founded in 1976.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.