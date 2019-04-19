OSU Extension Service Linn County is accepting applications for two $1,000 Linn County Extension Association Legacy Scholarships.
The scholarship is based on residency in the geographical areas served by Linn County Extension, the applicant’s financial need, a GPA of 2.75 or higher, involvement in 4-H or other Extension programs, community involvement, and/or work experience.
The deadline to apply is June 1.
For more information or to apply, visit https://extension.oregonstate.edu/linn/lcea-legacy-scholarships online or call OSU Extension Service at 541-967-3871.
