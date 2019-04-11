OSU Extension Service Master Food Preserver program volunteers are offering a "Go Green for Spring!" session at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St.
The free seminar teaches participants tasty ways to incorporate greens — such as kale, swiss chard, collards, spinach and bok choy — into their diets.
For more information and to reserve a spot, contact OSU Extension Service at 541-967-3871.
