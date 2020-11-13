 Skip to main content
Eugene man killed in Sweet Home-area crash
Eugene man killed in Sweet Home-area crash

SWEET HOME — Kenith Laster III, 27, of Eugene died in a two-vehicle crash about 7:53 a.m. Friday near milepost 25 on Highway 20, west of Sweet Home.

According to the Oregon State Police, Laster was driving a Honda Prelude westbound, lost control and moved into the oncoming eastbound lanes of traffic. His vehicle collided with a Ford F-350 pickup driven by Mitch Carter, 30, of Sweet Home.

Laster was pronounced dead at the scene, and Carter was transported by private vehicle to a nearby hospital.

OSP was assisted by Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance, the Sweet Home Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

