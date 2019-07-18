Lebanon Fire District personnel responded Thursday morning to reports of a gas leak that turned out to be an electrical issue in the 2000 block of South Santiam Highway.
The incident at the strip retail center was reported at around 9:15 a.m. The highway and nearby businesses were closed for a time during the department's investigation.
According to battalion chief Nick Tyler, on-site work crews at a vacant shop between a Starbucks and AT&T store accidentally cut into the power service feed through the concrete floor.
"That caused some black smoke in the Starbucks," he said. "It also created a gas smell from the conduit burning in the vacant store, and that's what was reported as a gas leak."
Most businesses were reopened within a half-hour, but Starbucks remained closed for damage sustained to its electrical panel. An electrician was en route to investigate the damage, Tyler said.
The Lebanon Police Department assisted at the scene.
