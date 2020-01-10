Eight people were charged Friday morning after law enforcement agencies served narcotics-related warrants at 2225 Long St. in Sweet Home, according to Sweet Home Police Chief Jeff Lynn.
Officers were assisted by the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Lebanon Police Department. Items seized included methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, scales, drug packaging materials and currency.
Robert Dean Whitton, 63, was charged with delivery and possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school. He was lodged at Linn County Jail.
Amanda Stafford, 43; Thomas Ballweber, 35; and James Robertson, 58, were all charged with frequenting a place where drugs are used or sold. They were booked, cited and released.
Jacob Reeder, 19, was charged with placing an offensive substance in or on water or a highway and second-degree criminal trespass in connection with another Sweet Home case.
Michelle Ray, 29, was charged with frequenting a place where drugs are used or sold and she was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with another case.
Nicholas Godell, 35, was charged with frequenting a place where drugs are used or sold. He was also taken into custody on an Albany Municipal Court Warrant for third-degree theft. He was booked, cited and released at the issuing agency’s request.
Heather Richards-Armendarez, 39, was charged with frequenting a place where drugs are used or sold and taken into custody on Linn County Circuit Court warrants for failure to appear for driving while suspended; failure to appear - assault; failure to appear - possession of methamphetamine. She also had an Albany Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear - third-degree theft and a Lebanon Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear - criminal cite. She was booked, cited and released at the issuing agencies’ request.
The Sweet Home Police Department opened the investigation after numerous reports of short-stay traffic and disturbances at the residence. This is the second narcotics-related search warrant executed there in two years.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Cyndi Pichardo at 541-367-5181.
