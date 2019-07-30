The unusual early July rains that cursed mid-valley farmers have been a blessing in terms of holding the summer fire season at bay, according to Craig Pettinger of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Sweet Home Unit.
Pettinger said the summer fire danger did not move to the “high” mark until Tuesday, as warm weather — expected to be in the low 90s by next Monday — and lack of rainfall is drying out grasses and other fuels.
“We have been blessed,” he said. “The rains kept things green longer and we haven’t had lightning problems. With the Jamboree coming up, combined with the weather forecast, we moved the fire precaution level to high. It’s going to be a warm weekend.”
But despite the later-than-usual rainfall, the National Integrated Drought Information System notes that nearly 1 million acres of Oregon lands are in a drought situation. The late rains also contributed to taller grasses, which can pose laddering issues should fires break out.
Pettinger said three of his 14 summer firefighting crew members are assisting at the 12,335-acre Milepost 97 fire near Canyonville that as of Tuesday was only 15% contained. The fire started July 24 as an escaped campfire and has exploded in steep terrain, causing smoky skies throughout southern Oregon all the way to Redding, California.
The fire is about 1 mile southeast of Canyonville in an area that burned in 1987. About 1,265 staff are on the blaze, which was at 11,668 acres Tuesday morning. One local firefighter is also assisting at a 13-acre fire near Dexter, east of Eugene.
The lack of fires has allowed Pettinger's summer crew to tackle maintenance projects around the Oregon Department of Forestry compound.
“We had to replace a water line and they dug the trench for that,” he said. “They have also pressure-washed things and there are always painting projects. It’s stuff that needs to get done.”
Fortunately, he said, staff members are not finding abandoned campfires.
“The Forest Service has been picking up one or two, but we have been fortunate,” Pettinger said. “The other good news is that there aren’t any established fires on the Willamette National Forest as this time. It’s been years since we’ve seen that.”
Statewide, the Oregon Department of Forestry protects 16 million acres of forest lands, both public and private.
