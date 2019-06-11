Dutch Bros and its customers raised $25,744 May 29 for Jonathan Kollaer, a local man battling leukemia. Dutch Bros Albany donated all proceeds from the day to help Kollaer and his family with medical needs.
Kollaer went to a local emergency room April 16 with what he thought was the flu.
He soon learned that he has leukemia. He was transferred to Oregon Health and Sciences University in Portland and began chemotherapy.
Kollaer is married and has three high school-aged children at home. He is expected to be out of work for up to a year.
“We’re honored to donate to Jonathan,” said Aaron Eastman, owner of Dutch Bros Albany. “We hope he feels the love Dutch Bros and the community have for him and it gives him additional hope as he overcomes this disease.”
