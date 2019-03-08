A man and woman who were living for an unknown amount of time in a small mechanical room on the roof of West Albany High School were evicted Wednesday morning and cited for second-degree criminal trespass.
Principal Susie Orsborn said that a teacher saw what was believed to be students on the roof. When officials investigated, they found Kayla Coshow, 19, and Johnathan Dean, 27, had set up housekeeping.
The two had set up a living space in a small windowless metal structure that formerly housed a generator. They had access to electricity and had set up a television, Xbox game system and sleeping bags.
Orsborn said the generator quit working several years ago and a new one was installed in another area.
“Somehow, the door that had been locked had been unlocked over time and that’s how these two young people got in,” she said.
She emphasized that neither the students nor staff were in danger. She did not know how long Coshow or Dean had been living on the roof.
“They did not bother our students or staff and when we contacted them, they were respectful and didn’t cause any harm,” Orsborn said. “They were just trying to get out of the cold weather.”
Orsborn said staff installed a new door lock and secured the room, but Thursday afternoon, Assistant Principal Rich Engel found the door had been damaged again sometime over the previous 24 hours.
Orsborn believes the duo stacked pallets onto a utility device to reach the single-story roof.
Lt. Steve Dorn of the Albany Police Department said Coshow and Dean were taken into custody without incident, cited and released.
He added there was no damage to the building or roof.
