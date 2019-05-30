Donna BreMiller has been appointed executive director of Albany's Mennonite Village.
BreMiller replaces Ron Litwiller, who retired after 19 years in the position.
“I believe in the mission of the organization and the staff that make it happen,” BreMiller said. “It is very appealing to me to be part of a community that values the importance of all positions within an organizational structure.”
BreMiller added, “The group of residents that are served create a collective rich history. The longevity of the Mennonite Village and the commitment to quality service is a covenant that I am honored to be a part of.”
BreMiller came to Mennonite Village in 2014 to serve as the organization’s Chief Operations Officer. Before that she served in a variety of positions with several senior living communities in Oregon. She holds a current Nursing Home Administrator license as well as a certificate for an Assisted Living Facility/Residential Care Facility Administrator.
"I am very excited that Donna has accepted the executive director position at Mennonite Village, and I can't wait to see how she leads the Mennonite Village into the future. Donna is highly skilled and well-qualified for the position," said Tim Roth, chair of the Mennonite Village Board of Directors.
BreMiller has a longtime connection with Mennonite Village. As a child she remembers coming to visit her grandparents, who were residents at the Albany retirement community. With that history, BreMiller said she looks forward to the future of Mennonite Village.
“I’m very excited to begin to work with the board, staff and residents as we define strategies about how the organization will continue to be a vibrant place for seniors to thrive,” BreMiller said.
