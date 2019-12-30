On his first day of work as a Deputy District Attorney in Lincoln County several years ago, Doug Marteeny was handed a couple case files and told to sort through them to determine what charges should be formulated.
“I knew I had landed my dream job,” said Marteeny, who has been the Linn County District Attorney for six years.
He served as a Deputy DA for 10 years before that.
Marteeny remembers his early years on the job and says he sees that same exuberance in the young attorneys now working in his office.
Openings occurred when former Senior Deputy Attorney George Eder retired and Michael Wynhausen was elected as a Linn County Circuit Court judge.
“Young people bring energy and fire to an office,” Marteeny said. “But you also need experience and seasoning. You have to have a good balance to make things work effectively and efficiently.”
Marteeny said senior Deputy Attorneys Ani Yardumian, Keith Stein and Richard Wijers bring that seasoning to the office.
“This is a good place to work,” Marteeny said. “Linn County does not pay as much as some other counties, but people find they really like working here. We’ve had several people — including myself — who have left and then came back.”
Marteeny said caseloads continue to rise, up 25 percent since 2012.
Marteeny is also amazed at the broad range of talents and hobbies his staff members bring to the job and the community.
Marteeny’s undergraduate degree is from Brigham Young University.
He worked briefly as a Japanese interpreter/translator and then attended Rutgers Law School in New Jersey.
He enjoys hunting, fishing and hiking.
Marteeny has summited South Sister, Mt. St. Helens and the 11,752-foot Timpanogos Mountain in Utah with his kids.
Here is a look at other key members of the office:
Ani Yardumian
Ani Yardumian, 52, knew she wanted to be a prosecutor when she was just 13 years old.
She has a degree in English with a minor in business law from Cal Poly in Pomona, California. She completed her Juris Doctorate at Southwestern University in Los Angeles.
She landed her “dream job” at the Linn County District Attorneys’ Office right out of law school.
She also traveled the farthest to get there. Yardumian was born in Lebanon (the country, not Oregon) and came to the United States when she was 9 ½ years old.
“I’m eternally grateful to this country for all the opportunities it has given me and fortunate to be able to give back in some way through my work,” Yardumian said. “I also give back, or so I’m told, by often making baklava for friends and coworkers.”
When she isn’t in the courtroom, Yardumian enjoys traveling and exploring other cultures, especially if those locales happen to be sunny and include a beach.
Doug Prince
After earning a degree in economics from Brigham Young University, Doug Prince, 53, moved to Oregon to attend Willamette University’s College of Law. He has lived in the community since 2003.
Prince has been a prosecutor since 1996 and previously worked in District Attorney’s offices in Yamhill and Marion counties.
He serves on the planning board for the annual Financial Crimes & Digital Evidence Conference.
While he was working in Marion County, Prince played drums in a cover band made up of deputy district attorneys.
Prince has performed in three summer musicals with the Lebanon Association for Theater Arts and on evenings during the fall, he can be found on area soccer fields as a referee.
Lindy Kalodimos
Lindy Kalodimos, 32, grew up in rural Kansas and spent her formative years helping out at her father’s veterinary practice.
She attended Kansas State University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management. Her law degree is from Seattle University in 2011. She was an Assistant Attorney General with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office for three years.
Prior to law school, Kalodimos worked as a food safety coordinator for a BBQ company in North Carolina.
Kalodimos moved to Oregon in 2015 when her spouse took a position with Oregon State University.
She has been a Deputy District Attorney since 2018.
Richard Wijers
Richard Wijers, 36, was born in Eugene.
Wijers and his three other brothers and sisters are first-generation U.S. citizens whose father emigrated as a child to Oregon from Indonesia. Their mother, originally from Kansas, also found her home in Eugene.
Wijers said that from the age of 11 until his early 20s, it would be rare to find him without a skateboard nearby.
“While I’ve come to work closely with law enforcement as part of my occupation, in my youth most of my contacts with local law enforcement involved them kindly asking me to take my skateboarding back to the skatepark and away from the plainly visible no skateboarding signs” Wijers said.
Wijers attended the University of Oregon for both his undergraduate degree and law school, and ‘although I am in the heart of Beaver territory, I confess to being a diehard Duck fan.”
Wijers began working in the Linn County District Attorney’s office as a law clerk in June 2010.
“I enjoy working with people so dedicated to doing the right thing in those situations where the wrong thing happened,” Wijers said.
Conor McCahill
Growing up in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of a pastor, Conor McCahill, 30, is far from his hometown.
After earning an undergraduate degree in psychology, McCahill enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served on active duty status for several years, deploying to Jordan in 2014 and earning a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from New Mexico University.
After that, McCahill moved to Oregon to attend law school at Willamette University, switching from the active duty Air Force to the Air National Guard.
McCahill said he was fortunate to work as a law clerk in the Marion County District Attorney’s office through school and joined the Linn County District Attorney’s office in September 2018, days after finding out he passed the Oregon State Bar Exam.
When not in court, McCahill can be found cooking or reading a good book.
Alex Olenick
Alex Olenick, 34, grew up in Southern California.
“As a kid, I loved drawing, playing video games, and basketball,” Olenick said.
He attended college at the University of California at Davis, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science with a history minor. He also earned a black belt in karate at that time.
In 2008, Olenick moved to Eugene to attend law school at the University of Oregon. During law school, he clerked at the Lane County District Attorney’s office.
After law school, he spent a year-and-a-half working as a bankruptcy lawyer.
In 2013, Olenick was hired by the Linn County District Attorney’s office.
Olenick said he continued martial arts training through 2018, “until I added up enough concussions to fill my punch card.”
Olenick said he is on martial arts hiatus, but hopes to return one day.
Julia Baker
Julia Baker, 30, grew up in Multnomah County, just 10 minutes from the Columbia River.
In high school, Baker participated in many activities such as band, softball, drama, and cheerleading. “However, I knew early on that I wanted to be a lawyer,” Baker said.
She left Oregon for a warmer climate and attended St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas, but then returned to Salem for law school at Willamette University.
“I enjoy traveling whenever I get the chance, whether that’s a weekend trip to the coast or a longer trip to the other side of the world,” Baker said. “After spending time in many bigger cities, I appreciate the small town feel and participating in local community events Linn County has to offer.
Keith Stein
Keith Stein, 42, is a senior deputy district attorney, who speaks Russian and Lithuanian.
His undergraduate degree is un English Literature from Southern Utah University and his law degree is from Willamette University College of Law.
He also enjoys playing chess and stargazing.
Stein has been married for 20 years and he and his wife have four children.
“My favorite part of the job is fighting for what is right, whether that’s seeking justice for victims, our community, or even exercising forbearance when that’s what justice requires,” Stein said.
Jessica Cooney
Jessica Cooney, 34, has been with the Linn County District Attorney’s office since September 2018.
Before becoming a lawyer she taught cake decorating classes and made wedding cakes. Her culinary talents are now only enjoyed by her family, friends and work-family.
Cooney says she loves spicy food and can handle more heat than most in the office.
She is expecting her first child in the coming months but that doesn’t stop her from pursuing justice or enjoying her favorite hot sauce.
She earned both her undergraduate degree in paralegal studies and her law degree from Southern Illinois University.
Michael Paul
Michael Paul, 30, is a native Oregonian who grew up as the son of a Deputy District Attorney.
From an early age he has been a sports fan and always thought that he would end up in a career with some type of sports organization.
During college, Paul spent two years as an intern with the Corvallis Knights and upon receiving a degree in economics from the University of Oregon he accepted a position in ticket sales with the Portland Winterhawks hockey team.
After spending a couple of seasons with the Winterhawks, Paul realized he wanted something more in his career and returned to the University of Oregon to earn a law degree.
“After an enjoyable experience as a law clerk with the Linn County District Attorney’s Office during law school I was fortunate enough to be hired on full-time as a Deputy District Attorney in 2017 and have enjoyed my time living and working in Linn County ever since,” Paul said.
Coleen Cerda
Coleen Cerda was a Deputy District Attorney in Coos County from July 2001 to February 2007, and has been with Linn County District Attorney’s Office since May 2007.
She has an Associate of Arts degree from Lane Community College, and a Bachelor of Science degree and law degree from the University of Oregon.
Jonathan Crow
Jonathan Crow, 49, grew up in Albany and graduated from WAHS in 1998.
His undergraduate degree is in political science from the University of Oregon and his law degree is from Willamette University.
After college, he began working for the Linn County Courts in 1992.
“During those three years, I became interested in prosecution and then went to law school where I clerked for the Linn County District Attorney’s Office part-time,” Crow said. “I have, for the most part, been with the Linn County District Attorney’s Office now for 20 years as a prosecutor.”
During much of that time Crow has focused on domestic violence and child sex abuse cases.
He recently shifted to a part-time role with DPSST Department of Public Safety Standards and Training in Salem as the Legal Services Coordinator, while continuing to work part-time as a deputy district attorney.
He is the local Juvenile Delinquency prosecutor as well.
