At town hall meetings Wednesday in Corvallis and Albany, U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio made the case for legislation to limit the president's ability to go to war without congressional approval.
DeFazio, a Democrat whose district includes Linn and part of Benton counties, started his Corvallis town hall by explaining why this particular issue was particularly pressing to address with Donald Trump as president.
“There are a whole lot of issues of concern with the current administration and this president," he said, "but the one most irrevocable thing he could do that we won’t be able to undo is start a major war in the Middle East by attacking Iran.
"His national security adviser, John Bolton, for a dozen years has been advocating attacking Iran, and they almost did about a month ago, so this is of tremendous concern. I’ve been working on the war powers issues for years and with the Democrats controlling the House I think the time is right for us to fix the problems with war powers and fully reassert the authority of the United States Congress.”
DeFazio said Trump has the authority as commander in chief to direct the military when the country is at war, but not to direct the military to start war without a declaration from Congress. DeFazio introduced a piece of legislation, HJ Res 66, which would do three things to restore Congress’ constitutional right to be the sole body with that power:
• Allow emergency uses of military force in limited ways and only if the United States, its troops or citizens were attacked. Beyond that, the president would need to go to Congress for prior authorization to use military force.
• Put end dates on such authorizations, so that resolutions like the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force, which was intended for the perpetrators of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, couldn’t be used for a new war with Iran.
• Give lawmakers the right to sue the president if said leader was going to war without authorization.
According to DeFazio, giving Congress that right is necessary; in previous attempts to litigate the authorizations, the courts have said the cases weren’t reviewable because Congress has another avenue available to stop military action: it could choose not to fund the military. But taking away funding for the military isn't a real possibility during times of conflict, DeFazio said.
“You have the troops in a war and we’re going to take away the funding for their weapons and their ammunition?" he said. "It’s never going to happen."
DeFazio said his hope is to get the House Foreign Affairs Committee to take the resolution up when Congress returns.
“This is the beginning of trying to build a groundswell movement,” he said.
He added that he thinks the issue should be bipartisan.
“I think if it’s important enough to send our young men and women into combat, or into hostilities or to be using drones, dropping bombs or shooting people with missiles, it should be a fully informed decision and that should involve the elected representatives of the people and we should debate these things," he said.
"It does often break down, it seems, on partisan lines, but not totally. There are some truly conservative members of Congress who are concerned about this expansion of presidential power. I’ve just reintroduced the bill I hope to be getting some support from that side of the aisle."
DeFazio took questions from on the topic during the town halls. In Corvallis, one audience member asked if it would be more effective to impeach Trump than to address war powers.
DeFazio said he supports starting an impeachment inquiry, which would give Congress more power with the courts to compel people to testify or subpoena documents like the unredacted Robert Mueller report or Trump’s tax returns.
“I would support and am supporting … a formal resolution for an impeachment inquiry, which to understand the process, you have to have chargeable and documented offenses to have an impeachment," he said. "We have to have irrefutable evidence, which we are not thus far able to obtain. We have a redacted version of the Mueller report. I’ve read it twice. I can’t read the unredacted version. We need the unredacted report.”
DeFazio compared the House of Representatives to a grand jury — it can bring the president up on charges, and then it's up to the Senate to convict. Although he said he doesn’t think the Republican-controlled Senate would impeach, the inquiry would be a strong response to what DeFazio called Trump’s disrespect for the Constitution and Congress.
And he urged that the process be as transparent as possible: “Almost all of it should be in the public so the American people can see,” he said.
