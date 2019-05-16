The historic Cumberland Church invites the public for a pair of visits this week, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The church, located at 401 Main St. in Albany, was constructed in 1894 and features Queen Anne architecture. The building is currently owned by the city, but a group of supporters — the Save Our Cumberland Association — wants to save it and relocate it for use as a community focal point and gathering spot. The group is fundraising to save and restore the structure.
In November, the church was chosen by Restore Oregon as one of the 12 most endangered places in the state.
To learn more, or to donate, contact Jill Van Buren at 541-981-9973 or visit http://saveourcumberland.org.
