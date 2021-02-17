COVID-19 vaccination clinics to go on as planned

Mid-Valley health officials have been scrambling over the last 48 hours, trying to determine how many doses of COVID-19 vaccines are going to be available for clinics Thursday and Friday.
Wicked weather over much of the country, from the Midwest to the Atlantic Ocean and Minnesota to Texas — including double-digit below zero temperatures — have caused delays in vaccine deliveries from airports in Kentucky and Tennessee.
Linn County Public Health Director Todd Noble had planned to cancel a booster shot clinic scheduled for Thursday and a prime shot scheduled for Friday at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.
But Wednesday, local health officials determined they would continue with vaccinations as scheduled until the current supply of vaccines is depleted.
“The hope is that while the shipments are delayed, they may still arrive in time for the scheduled clinics,” said Ian Rollins, a spokesperson for Samaritan Health Services. “If the supply does not arrive, individuals with scheduled appointments will be contacted via email or phone to reschedule for a later date. There is no need to call in advance to confirm your appointment or to see if it will be canceled.”
Noble urged people to consult the Linn County Public Health website at www.linncountyhealth.org/ in case new information becomes available.
Benton County spokeswoman Alyssa Rash said the Health Department planned to proceed with a clinic on Thursday, depending on available doses.
The Benton County Health Department web address is www.co.benton.or.us/health.
“We know this is frustrating for people who signed up for shots,” Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said. “If there was anything we could do to get the supply here, we would do it. We appreciate people’s patience and understanding over something that is out of our control.”
Numerous states are cancelling vaccination clinics due to snow, ice and frigid-temperatures.
For people who have gotten their first vaccination and are worried about whether delays will affect their second doses, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that second doses can be administered up to six weeks after the first dose and remain effective.
As of Tuesday, Oregon has received 905,725 vaccine doses and administered 691,455 doses.
There have been 150,975 COVID-19 cases and 2,138 deaths.
